Stanley Ratifo: Kaizer Chiefs trialist 'ready' and still imagines himself playing for Amakhosi

Mozambique international forward Stanley Ratifo says he is not sure why Chiefs opted against signing him following a trial stint at Naturena.

Ratifo underwent trials at Chiefs in December

He is not sure why he was not signed

But the defender still dreams of playing in the PSL

WHAT HAPPENED? Ratifo underwent trials in December 2022 as Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane was looking for players to sign in the January transfer window. The 28-year-old currently plays for 1.CfR Pforzheim in the German fifth tier and has never played top flight league football in his career although he is a full Mozambique international.

Zwane was looking for a centre striker in January and signed Christian Saile Basomboli who also auditioned at the same time as Ratifo.

The German-born striker speaks glowingly of Chiefs and says he was ready to sign for the Soweto giants and still dreams of playing Premier Soccer League football.

WHAT NCIKAZI SAID: “The experience at Chiefs was very nice as they have a lot of good players with quality,” Ratifo told KickOff. “The tempo in the training sessions was very intense while the structure of the club was amazing. I still imagine myself playing in South Africa because I have African blood and I feel good in Africa.

“I don’t know why the transfer didn’t happen. This is not my decision. I was ready to join this amazing club, but we respect the decision of the club and I wish them the best.

“If Chiefs want me to come it will be a pleasure to join this club.”

AND WHAT MORE? Ratifo explains how he caught the attention of Chiefs during Mozambique’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda at FNB Stadium in June 2022.

“After the Rwanda and Mozambique game in South Africa I was told by Rui Frois [agent] that Kaizer Chiefs had shown some interest,” said Ratifo. “So, I came back to Germany and was talking to my agent who I connected with Rui.

"It was then that they spoke about the situation.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A number of players went under assessment at Chiefs last December including Hungarian striker and former Borussia Dortmund forward Balint Bajner, Maurizio Macorig, Boris Kopitovic, Neymar Canhembe and Basomboli.

Former South Africa youth international Bradley Cross also trialled a month earlier but did not impress Zwane and has since joined Maritzburg United. Only Basomboli was signed and has already made an immediate impact at Chiefs.

WHAT NEXT FOR RATIFO? With Ratifo having scored four goals in 19 games across all competitions, he would be keen to improve on that and have Zwane change his mind.