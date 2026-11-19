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Naoufal Bannis has caught the eye in the opening months of the Keuken Kampioen Divisie season. The Vitesse striker has a large number of clubs to choose from this winter, according to Mounir Boualin.

Bannis joined Vitesse on a free transfer in September 2025 after his contract in Qatar was not renewed.

He did well in his first season in Arnhem, but has hit his stride this season. The Hague-born striker has scored ten goals in 14 matches.

That has put him on the radar of ‘several Eredivisie clubs’, Boualin reports. Fortuna Sittard are one of them.

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Clubs abroad have taken notice, too. According to Boualin, Hellas Verona and VfL Wolfsburg are among those to have shown interest.

The transfer journalist says a winter move remains possible. Vitesse need to sell Bannis if they are to get anything for him.

The striker's contract expires in mid-2027. The Arnhem club want to extend the Morocco youth international's deal, but have yet to reach an agreement.

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Bannis came through Feyenoord's youth academy and has previously played in the Netherlands for FC Dordrecht, FC Eindhoven and NAC Breda.