Stan Matthews: MTN8 triumph will help Kaitano Tembo get new SuperSport United deal

The 49-year-old tactician will be desperate to guide Matsatsantsa to his maiden major trophy as a coach

SuperSport United chief executive officer Stan Matthews has admitted Kaitano Tembo's contract renewal depends on how he performs.

The Zimbabwean tactician is in the final year of his two-year contract with the ambitious Tshwane side.

Tembo's mandate is to secure a top-four finish in the Premier Soccer League ( ) and win one cup tournament with the team.

Matthews explained it will be important for the retired defender to win the MTN8 final against on Saturday.

“His contract renewal depends on how he performs,” Matthews told Daily Sun.

“If he wins the trophy, he will be able to focus on his other mandate of doing well in the league."

Tembo took over the reins following the departure of Eric Tinkler at SuperSport last year and he guided the team to the 2018 MTN8 final, where they lost to .

Matthews promised Tembo will keep his job at the three-time PSL champions if he fulfils his mandate during the current campaign.

“This is Tembo’s moment to shine. It’s his chance to impress and for his contract to renew at the end of the season," he concluded.

The Tshwane giants are currently placed sixth in the league standings - five points behind the leaders .

SuperSport will lock horns with Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium and the winner will walk away with the MTN8 trophy and an R8 million cheque.