Stage nicely set for Zuma to shine against Kaizer Chiefs' 'bogey' club Bloemfontein Celtic

The Free Staters will be looking to overturn a run of recent poor form, having not won in their last four league outings after three draws and a loss

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their Chippa United defeat when they take on Bloemfontein Celtic at the Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



Historically, Chiefs have dominated Celtic. But that's only when looking at the bigger picture - of late, Phunya Sele Sele have actually enjoyed the upper hand over Amakhosi.

The first round league match earlier this season ended 1-1, while last season's corresponding match between the two sides in Bloemfontein ended 3-1 in favour of Celtic.

Before that, Chiefs did manage a 5-3 league win over the Free State club, but that came on the back of two previous defeats.

So in total Celtic have beaten Amakhosi three times in the last five matches, with one defeat and one draw.

It's certainly something they can draw inspiration from.

Amakhosi, meanwhile, will be hoping to draw inspiration from former Bloemfontein Celtic winger, Dumisani Zuma.

In the absence of the injured Khama Billiat, and as the likes of Lebogang Manyama, Bernard Parker and Happy Mashiane often blowing more cold than hot, Zuma has become an increasingly key man for Chiefs and was probably their best player against Chippa.

He also took his winning goal against Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend wonderfully well and reminded Chiefs fans what his game's all about.

It's become clear also that Amakhosi need reinforcements on the wings, and by ending the season strongly, Zuma, who has also battled with injuries this term, can cement his place in the squad for next season.

Having played only 11 league games (one goal, two assists), he has lost time to make up for and can boost his stats with another good showing on a ground he knows very well, having spent three seasons with Celtic.

Zuma's still only 25 years old, and while his Chiefs career has not really taken off yet, he's shown enough glimpses of how good a player he can be.