Stadium Ban Looming? - More trouble for Kaizer Chiefs as fans attack coach Ntseki again

Kaizer Chiefs are likely to face the wrath of the Premier Soccer League following fans unrest at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs were eliminated from the Carling Knockout

They had lost 1-0 to AmaZulu

Angry fans expressed their displeasure

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants were defeated 1-0 by AmaZulu to bow out of the Carling Knockout at the Round of 16 stage.

It was a difficult evening for the Soweto giants as Taariq Fielies’ late goal condemned Chiefs to yet another exit from a Cup competition this season.

Despite the match being paltry attended, angry Chiefs fans threw objects at Ntseki on his way to the dressing room after the match.

Article continues below

It is the third time this season for Amakhosi supporters to pelt their coach with missiles.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs fans are at it again despite their club teetering on the brink of a stadium ban.

It would be strange watching Amakhosi play their home matches inside an empty stadium.

This comes as they are trying to spread their home games outside Gauteng to give stadium opportunities to their fans across South Africa.

WHAT NEXT? The PSL is likely to charge Amakhosi next week following Saturday's incident.

That puts pressure on Amakhosi to win the Carling Knockout second leg and their upcoming league games.

Amakhosi have three PSL matches before the November Fifa international break.