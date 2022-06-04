Stadio Olimpico: Roma and Lazio stadium capacity, location, facts and video tour

The venue in the capital city of Italy has hosted two Champions League finals.

Stadio Olimpico is Rome and Italy's largest sports facility and is owned by the Italian National Olympic Committee.

Since its creation, the stadium has played host to some of football's and sport's most memorable moments, making it a bucket list stadium for fans all over the world.

So if you are planning a visit, GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Where is Stadio Olimpico?

Address: Viale dei Gladiatori, 00135 Roma RM, Italy

Google Maps: Further directions to the stadium can be found here

The Stadio Olimpico lies three miles north of Vatican City in Rome's northwestern outskirts. It is part of the Foro Italico sports complex, which is bordered on one side by the River Tiber and on the other by a nature reserve.

Driving

If opting to drive to the stadium, take the N5 exit towards Flaminia on the Rome ring road, and then follow road signs to Foro Italico, where Stadio Olimpico is located.

Tram

Alternatively, the stadium can be reached by tram, which passes by the stadium on the other side of the Tiber; board this tram at the Flaminio metro stop on Line A, which is near the Villa Borghese gardens. Get off at the Mancini stop, and walk 15 minutes to the stadium.

Bus

Stadio Olimpico is also accessible by bus, Take the 32 bus at metro stop Ottaviano, which is just north of Vatican City. Take the bus going towards Tor di Quinto and get off at the Stadio Tennis stop.

Bus 280 can also be taken from Castel Sant'Angelo or Lepanto metro stations. Take the bus in the direction of Mancini and get off at the Stadio Tennis stop, the walk from there to the stadium. It shouldn’t take more than 10 minutes.

When was Stadio Olimpico built?

The Stadio Olimpico officially opened on May 17, 1953, in a match which saw Ferenc Puskas score a brace as Hungary defeated Italy 3-0.

Its opening came far later than what was originally expected. The stadium's construction began in 1928, and the first tier was finished in 1932. However, because of the outbreak of World War II, developments were halted and only resumed in December 1950.

Except for the conversion of all terraces to seats, Stadio Olimpico remained mostly the same until it hosted the European Championship in 1980. It played host to three group matches as well as the final between West Germany and Belgium (2-1).

However, once Italy was announced as host of the 1990 World Cup, it was clear that Stadio Olimpico, as one of the tournament's main stadiums, would require extensive alterations.

Initially, only a renovation was planned, but by the end, an almost entirely new stadium had been constructed. The stands were moved closer to the pitch, and a roof was added.

To remain eligible to host future Champions League finals, the stadium last underwent renovations in 2007, which included the replacement of all seats, improved security, and the bettering of both the dressing rooms and press room.

What is Stadio Olimpico’s capacity?

The stadium currently has a capacity of 72,698.

When it first opened, the stadium could hold up to 100,000 people, although most of them were on the terraces. However, as Rome prepared for the 1960 Olympics, the Stadio Olimpico was converted into an all-seater stadium, reducing its capacity to 53,000.

The stadium's capacity was then increased to 74,000 after massive renovations were completed in 1990 in preparation for the World Cup tournament.

Then, in 2007, as the stadium was redeveloped to meet UEFA stadium standards, the capacity was reduced slightly to 72,698.

Which teams play at Stadio Olimpico?

AS Roma and SS Lazio are the two main occupants of the Stadio Olimpico, alhtough Italy regularly play their games at the ground too.

Both Roma and Lazio have raised doubts about playing in the stadium, which has often been described as far too large for the clubs and slightly aged.

Lazio did have plans to relocate to a new stadium throughout the 2000s, but these fell through.

Meanwhile, the Stadio Della Roma, Roma's proposed new stadium, has been planned for years, with previous expectations that it would be ready for use in the 2020-21 season. These plans were halted in February 2021 and the future of the proposed Stadio Della Roma remains uncertain.

Does Stadio Olimpico host concerts and other events?

Stadio Olimpico has and continues to host music concerts as well as other sporting events.

The stadium first held a non football event in 1960 as Rome hosted the summer Olympics, and witnessed an 18-year-old Muhammad Ali win gold.

Since then, Stadio Olimpico has hosted the 1974 European Athletics Championships, the 1975 Summer Universiade, the 1987 Athletics World Championships and the 2001 Summer Deaflympics.

Concerts have also been a regular occurrence at the stadium since Miles Davis first performed there in 1991; since then, Tina Turner, Sting, Madonna, The Rolling Stones, Beyonce and Ed Sheeran have all followed suit.

Can you book a Stadio Olimpico tour?

As of November 2021, tours of the stadium have been made available to the public and are offered in both Italian and English.

The tours combine the stories and histories of AS Roma, SS Lazio and the Italian football federation as well as the other sporting events held in the iconic Stadio Olimpico.

Tours are available seven days a week and run from 10 a.m. through till 6 p.m., but this may vary on event days.

Tour tickets cost €18 (£15) for adults and €11 (£9) for those 16 or younger, bookings can be made online on the Viva Ticket website.

What is the Stadio Olimpico stadium seating plan?

A seating plan for the stadium can be seen on the Seat Pick website.

Further Reading