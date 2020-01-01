St. Polten send Onguene and Chukwudi's CSKA Moscow packing from Champions League

The Albanian side eliminated the Africans' team from the elite European women's club competition in Shkoder on Thursday

Ogonna Chukwudi and Gabrielle Onguene's were sent packing from the Uefa Women's by St Polten in a 1-0 scoreline on Thursday.

The Russian champions reached the second round of the qualifying playoffs following a 2-0 first-round win over Estonia side Flora, with 's Onguene featuring for the duration of the match.

While their Austrian opponents defeated Kosovo's Mitrovica by the same scoreline to book a second-round spot.

Onguene was handed her second start in this year's Champions League, while 's Chukwudi was named on the substitute list for the first time since suffering an injury in training in July.

On the heels of retaining their Russian league crown on Monday, Maksim Zinovjevs team could not replicate their fine form as they were held to a goalless first half at NV Arena.

Polten, however, came into the second half the more purposeful side and Jasmin Eder's effort from the penalty spot on the hour mark ensured their qualification for the next round at the expense of CSKA.

The result brings Zinovjev's side's journey in Europe's elite women's club competition this term to an end, while St Polten will discover their foes in the Round of 32 on November 24.

With their elimination, CSKA will shift focus on wrapping up their 2020 campaign on a high, with a doubleheader against , including in the Women's Cup final.