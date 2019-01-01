St Louis Suns United vs TS Galaxy - TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

TS Galaxy will be banking on their slender first-leg advantage when they take on Seychelles outfit Saint Louis Suns United on Sunday afternoon in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Galaxy have been on a monumental rise ever since their inception and after conquering the Nedbank Cup after defeating in the final, they earned the right to compete in the continental competition.

While many would have thought the Rockets’ appearance in the tournament would be merely sentimental, their 1-0 first-leg win showed they had a point to prove and are more than capable to mix it with more experienced teams.

Galaxy ply their trade in the second tier of South African football and although their domestic campaign only kicked off last week, with a goalless draw against Jomo Cosmos, they will be hopeful of a positive result.

Meanwhile, Suns United will look to overturn the deficit but worrying is the fact, they have never won a continental match in spite of their previous appearances in both the Caf and Confederation Cup.

Galaxy coach Dan Malesela would have been happy with what he saw from his charges in the first leg.

Ahead of the season, Galaxy made a number of new signings. Most notably, the list includes Ezekiel Morake and Thero Setsile, who are both Botswana internationals and Malesela may rely on them as he looks to mastermind another win.

Furthermore, Malesela could potentially set up his team to get the all-important away goal which would make St Louis' job a lot more difficult.

Another player who could be highly influential is Sizwe Mdlinzo. The midfielder was highly influential last season along with attacker Zakhele Lepasa, but after the latter’s return to at the end of his loan spell, Mdlinzo will have an even more important role especially after scoring in the first leg.

On the other hand, the Saints needs a goal if they are to have any hope of advancing in the competition and this could see them put faith in some of their own international players.

Jude Nancy, Gervais Trevor Waye-Hive and Juninho Mathiot were all part of the Seychelles squad which did battle at the 2019 , and the trio could be highly influential in St Louis' hopes of advancing.

Already the mind games have begun as Galaxy arrived on the island.

Galaxy have bemoaned the treatment they have received but are determined not to give in.

Nonetheless, on their first away encounter on the continent, Galaxy will favour their chances considering the islanders' struggles in the tournament.