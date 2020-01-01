Sredojevic: Zambia appoint former Orlando Pirates as new head coach

Micho has joined Chipolopolo on a two-year deal, meaning he will be in charge of the Southern African team if they qualify for Afcon finals in 2021

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has appointed former manager Milutin Sredojevic as their new head coach.

Sredojevic, who was unveiled on Monday afternoon, joined Chipolopolo on a two-year deal.

The Serbian mentor joined Zambia national team on a two-year deal, meaning he has the mandate to help the Southern African side to reach Afcon finals in next year.

DEAL DONE: Former Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic officially unveiled as Zambia's new senior national team coach. #DiskiFans pic.twitter.com/AAycSw5WlA — DISKIFANS (@diskifans) February 3, 2020

The 50-year-old tactician left the Buccaneers in August 2019 to join on a one-year deal.

However, things didn't go as planned because the Egyptian giants fired him after a few matches, especially following a poor record both in the league and Caf .

Chipolopolo were expected to appoint Sredojevic as their head coach ahead of next year's (Afcon) finals in Cameroon.

Sredojevic made it known soon after losing his job in that his main objective was to participate in the Afcon finals in 2021.