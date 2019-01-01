Sredojevic takes blame for Orlando Pirates' embarrassing defeat to SuperSport United

The former Uganda coach has offered an apology to the Bucs supporters after the team tasted their first league defeat of the season

head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic blamed himself following the team's embarrassing defeat to SuperSport United on Wednesday night.

The Buccaneers produced a lethargic performance as they were thrashed 3-0 by Matsatsantsa in their second game of the 2019/20 season.

Sredojevic felt his charges took risks which backfired and the Tshwane giants punished them in a match which was played at Mbombela Stadium.

“A tough competitive match, we owe our supporters an apology after losing in this fashion,” Sredojevic told SuperSport TV.

“Maybe the crucial moment of the game happened [when] we conceded the first goal, we were risking there [at the back] and that put us in a position to go into the risk."

The Serbian coach introduced attackers Thembinkosi Lorch, Justin Shonga and Luvuyo Memela, but the visitors could not find the back of the net on the night.

“At half-time, we put on [Thembinkosi] Lorch and [Luvuyo] Memela more in the offence, still not fully ready," he continued.

"We were putting balls in the right areas but we [were] not effective. Something somewhere is not okay in our attacking part."

Sredojevic and his technical team will have to inject new energy in the players ahead of their clash with in the MTN8 Cup quarter-final match on Saturday.

“We were opening spaces, the opponent scored in those spaces. We were fighting until the end to find the goals but we did not succeed,” he added.

“In any way, I’d like to take responsibility for this loss to myself. We need this 72 hours [before] our match against Highlands Park to regroup, go back to the drawing board and analyse.

"We need to inject new energy, have a shock therapy in a way. The second match of the season, but this is happening. Pirates had chances,” he concluded.

Pirates will host Highlands Park at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.