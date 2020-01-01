Sredojevic open to former Kaizer Chiefs striker Mbesuma’s return for Zambia

The Chipolopolo manager is willing to give the legendary forward an opportunity in the national side

Zambia head coach Milutin Sredojevic has praised Collins Mbesuma and said he is still eligible to play for the country.

Although the former manager believes the 2012 African Cup of Nations winner with Chipolopolo is still one of the most skilled players, he says selecting him will be based on merit.

At the age of 36, the former and hitman is still actively involved in professional football as he is currently contracted to the University of Pretoria, who are campaigning in the South African National First Division (NFD).

“His skill is strong and he is doing very well presently at Pretoria University. Looking at everything I could just say he is still in contention for the national team in a way,” said Sredojevic as quoted by IOL

"Everything needs to be on merit and deserved, not gifted or awarded. Any player that satisfies the criteria and standards that we are setting will be taken into consideration.”

'Ntofontofo' launched his foundation this week and recently disclosed to Zambian media that he is still available to don the national team jersey.

The Collins Mbesuma Foundation and Youth Academy were simultaneously launched on Wednesday by Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga at Luanshya Sports Complex.

Although he last featured for the Southern African nation in 2017 when he scored twice during the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, Mbesuma still has what it takes to lead Sredojevic's troops and score goals.

'Micho' was set to lead the Zambian side in March in a crucial 2021 qualifier against Botswana, but the match was called off because of the coronavirus outbreak.

After launching his career with Roan United in Luanshya, Mbesuma went on to make history in the by scoring 25 league goals in a single season (2004/05) and he is one of the PSL's all-time leading goalscorers with 103 goals.

Apart from playing for the PSL Big Three (Chiefs, Sundowns and Pirates) he also plied his trade in , and .

Meanwhile, Mbesuma also told Goal in a recent interview that he would like to return to the PSL and challenge Siyabonga Nomvethe’s 123 all-time goal record.