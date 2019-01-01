Sredojevic non-committal on Khuzwayo's first team future with Orlando Pirates

Khuzwayo has been struggling with an ankle injury since joining the Buccaneers from Amakhosi, and Sredojevic says the situation is beyond his control

coach Milutin Sredojevic was non-committal on whether or not Brilliant Khuzwayo will play for the first team in the new season.

This comes after Khuzwayo was withdrawn from the Bucs starting XI for the Carling Black Label Cup without any clear explanation from the club.

Khuzwayo has been with the Sea Robbers for over a year now following his arrival from in 2018, but a long-term ankle injury has stood between him and his first-team debut for the club.

"All I have to say, with the highest degree of respect to Brilliant Khuzwayo, he is a wonderful person, a top goalkeeper who has been with Kaizer Chiefs before and came to us. It is something that is beyond my authority and that's where the medical people are coming in to give advice," Sredojevic told the media.

The Serbian mentor said the technical team will wait for permission from the medical team before Khuzwayo can be brought into the team.

Last season, Khuzwayo featured in several MDC matches for the Buccaneers, but he was deemed unfit to start any of his team's matches in the league.

"We couldn't go beyond this. It means we should still wait for the clearance [from the medical team] in order to have him in full competition for a place [in the team] because we brought his football qualities and he deserves to be there," he said.

Furthermore, Sredojevic hinted the technical team would have liked to see Khuzwayo in action until they were told not to by the club's medical team on the eve of the CBL Cup match against Amakhosi.

"It is precautionary measures from the medical team that prevented him from being in the team on Saturday," concluded Sredojevic.

As things stand, Wayne Sandilands, Siyabonga Mpontshane and Joris Delle look set to continue competing with each other for a place in Sredojevic's team.