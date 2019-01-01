Sredojevic: Nieminen helped Orlando Pirates sign Delle

The 29-year-old shot-stopper brings with him a wealth of experience having plied his trade in three different countries across Europe

head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has lauded the club's new goalkeeper Joris Delle.

The 29-year-old, who is a former youth international, joined the Buccaneers last month after parting ways with Dutch Eredivisie giants .

Sredojevic expects Delle to show his quality as soon as he acclimatises to South African football with the goal-minder having plied his trade in France, and the .

"When you look at his CV, it speaks volumes about him. He has in the past been part of the French teams that have won the World Cup in the youth categories and that has led him into a different path," Sredojevic told the media.

"He has to of course acclimatise to African football because, for me, it is different from world football in general," said Micho of Delle.

The Serbian tactician believes the Soweto giants have beefed up their goalkeeping department with a very good shot-stopper.

"He has been in the Eredivisie and has recently witnessed the surprise package that is Amsterdam. We believe we have brought in a very good boy, who is accommodating," he added.

Sredojevic went on to disclose new Pirates goalkeeper coach Jyri Nieminen helped the club bring the former OGC Nice goal-minder to the Houghton-based side.

"With the arrival of Jyri Nieminen, we have someone who is experienced and has the background of the , Middle East and coming here to cover a tremendous job that was done by Andrew Sparks, who moved to the English Premier League," he revealed.

"We looked at Delle with the help of our new goalkeeper coach,” he concluded.

Delle will compete with Siyabonga Mpontshane, Wayne Sandilands and Brilliant Khuzwayo in the Pirates goalkeeping department this coming season.