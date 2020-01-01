Sredojevic: Former Orlando Pirates mentor reportedly set to be appointed new Zambia coach

The well-travelled tactician is said to be back in national team management after agreeing to take charge of Chipolopolo

Former mentor Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic will reportedly be appointed new Zambian national team coach.

The Serbian tactician has been jobless since he parted ways with Egyptian giants early last month.

Sredojevic was then linked with the Zimbabwe coaching job after returning to where he had coached Pirates between August 2017 and August 2019.

Zambian publication, Lusaka Times have revealed that the accomplished mentor will sign a deal with the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ ).

"Micho will jet into Zambia next week to sign a two-year deal."

"FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala confirmed the appointment to the media this afternoon," a report read.

It said that FAZ has since informed the country's Ministry of Sports over the development as they prepare for the 2021 (Afcon) and 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

According to the publication, Micho beat off competition from former Mozambique coach Abel Xavier and Ivan Jacky Minnaert of .

The 50-year-old mentor is no stranger to coaching a national team having taken charge of Rwanda and .

Micho led Rwanda to the group stages of the 2014 Fifa World Cup qualifiers and also finished second in the 2011 Cecafa Cup.

He won the Cecafa Cup with Uganda in 2015 before he took them to their first Afcon finals in 38 years three years ago.