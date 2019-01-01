Sredojevic could have improved Zamalek like Orlando Pirates - Nyirenda

The Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele manager is unhappy with his counterpart’s sacking in North Africa

In the wake of former coach Milutin Sredojevic’s sacking by , FC coach Wedson Nyirenda has shared a word of encouragement to the Serbian.

‘Wada’ believes the White Knights should have been patient with the former national team coach, saying the Cranes are still implementing the 50-year-old’s philosophy.

On the other hand, the former striker expressed unhappiness over his counterpart's axing while acknowledging such is the nature of football.

“Such things happen in football but it’s a very unfortunate situation for him. He went to a club where he thought he is going to bring out what he is made off but unfortunately, I believe that they are not a patient team because I know African football from A to Z,” Nyirenda told FarPost.

“Teams like Zamalek when they play a derby like against they expect to win, it is so significant to them that they would rather lose a game to another small team than losing to Al Ahly so I knew after losing to Al Ahly that a lot of things will start cropping up because that is how it is, that is the situation there.”

With Nyirenda having led Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele to Telkom Knockout Cup glory over the Serbian last season, he is preparing his troops to face the Buccaneers in the Premier Soccer League ( ) this weekend, stating ‘Micho’ was unfortunate in .

“I think if they were more patient with him he could have brought up something good like he did at Orlando Pirates and with the Ugandan national team,” he added.

“Up to now they are still using his philosophy in Uganda and I think it’s very unfortunate and I am also not happy about it but there is nothing we can do.

“Life goes on, I know he is a very good coach and he is getting something greater than that.”

In addition, Nyirenda did not have a bright start to the 2019/20 PSL campaign as they sit 12th with 13 points on the log table, but the club has opted to remain patient with the former Chipolopolo manager.