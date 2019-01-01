Sredojevic compares Lepasa's potential Orlando Pirates impact to Macheda at Manchester United

The Serbian manager has praised the 22-year-old forward, stating that he has a future at the club

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic suggests that youngster Zakhele Lepasa could feature next season.

The Serbian mentor says the striker, who spent the 2018/19 campaign out on loan at National First Division (NFD) side TS Galaxy, will help Pirates in their quest for silverware.

“I have to be sincere and say, with the number of competitions that we will be in, a player of this kind that could come, whether, one minute, 10 minutes, 30 minutes, or whatever time and score for you is always a golden (asset),” Sredojevic told Sport24.

Lepasa rose to prominence in the Nedbank Cup when he helped coach Dan Malesela’s men to famously lift the trophy after beating in the final.

Although media reports doing the rounds explained that ‘Dance’ was keen to retain the 22-year-old striker, it looks like Lepasa will be given a chance to compete at Pirates.

Furthermore, Micho has likened Lepasa's game-changing attributes to that of a former star.

“If you remember, with Alex Ferguson when he had (Federico) Macheda, do you remember that guy? They won the league based on the player that was a surprise package,” recalled the outspoken manager.

“Between the player that comes sulking and showing (negative expressions) in the face, and a player that is hungry for even one second, which is for him everything on this planet, a coach would always choose to have a super-sub, on many positions, not only that one,” he concluded.

Lepasa will have to work harder and remain consistent to impress the technical team considering the fact that Pirates have experienced strikers in their ranks.

The 22-year-old will compete for a place in the starting team against the likes of Thamsanqa Gabuza, Augustine Mulenga, Justin Shonga as well as Thembinkosi Lorch.