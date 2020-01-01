Sredojevic claims Kenya goals vs Zambia were ‘comical, soft, unacceptable’

Chipoloplo lost to Harambee Stars in their second friendly meeting of the week, having earlier beaten Malawi on Wednesday

Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has criticised Zambia's defence for conceding 'soft and unacceptable' goals in their friendly defeat by at Nyayo Stadium on Friday.

Harambee Stars picked up a controversial 2-1 win against Micho’s side and the coach has subsequently vowed to strengthen the defence in the upcoming matches.

An own goal from Tandi Mwape and Cliff Nyakeya’s handed Francis Kimanzi the victory but Chipolopolo would have equalised deep inside the second half had their goal allowed to stand.

“[They were] two very comical, soft unacceptable goals that occurred,” Micho said, as per the FAZ Facebook page. “We need to work very hard to make it tight at the back for Sunday [vs ], to ring changes and from four defenders to keep two and two to add as impact with fresh legs.”

The former SC Villa coach further stated the match against Harambee Stars served to show him which of his players are ready for the upcoming Bafana Bafana clash to be played in Rustenburg.

“The match was exactly a filter test, let me say to see who at present is in good competitive form, who is not and what we need to do before the conclusive game against South Africa,” he added. “That will paint a complete picture, local players against Malawi and mixed players against Kenya.

“This is a transparent overview of who can and who cannot play," he added. "Based on the two matches, we are looking forward to the match on Sunday. We need to critically analyse the critical situation where we have told the unacceptable.”

He lauded the players who came on in the second half, helped stabilise the team and almost pulled out a draw at Nyayo Stadium.

“I need to give credit to the impact players, locally-based that they have come,” he explained. “They came with the zeal and desire to change the result because we were 2-0 down. They have proven, scoring one goal and the second that was disallowed but we do not look at that.

“We look at the complete picture and individuals how much they have given.”

Micho maintained his earlier stance that he would not summon foreign-based players who have shown reluctance to play for the national side in the past. Clatous Chama of Simba SC and Azam FC's Obrey Chirwa irked the former coach for not honouring summons during the Fifa break.

“In the national team there is not too much time for the player to play if he does not show up to show readiness to serve the nation in the best possible way,” the former coach concluded. “Unfortunately, we shall analyse deeply the unfortunate situation that some of the players would not be called in the future. I do not want to speak anything until Sunday's match.

“I would like to say if players come from professional [foreign land] like the way you have described, they need to make a significant difference in comparison with the local players that are visibly hungry, motivated and thirsty to give the best to the nation.”

Micho is using the friendlies to gauge physical fitness of the players ahead of the African Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers as well as the African Nations Championship tournament.