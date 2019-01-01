Sredojevic: CBL Cup win sets tone for Orlando Pirates' season

The Bucs coach and his Amakhosi counterpart reflected on the Soweto Derby clash at the FNB Stadium

coach Milutin Sredojevic was delighted following their 2-0 win over in the 2019 CBL Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The Serbian coach feels winning the pre-season cup will boost his players' confidence ahead of the new 2019/20 season.

“Yeah with all the respect to our supporters they have been the ones, who chose the team and we needed under the circumstances to find a perfect balance between defending and attacking,” Sredojevic told SuperSport TV.

“We succeeded to keep the clean sheet against a team that can a score at any time after going 2-0 down, the most important thing was the preparation entering the last week before starting our [campaign].

“We have won this and this will inject motivation for us. Apart from getting the right shape, there is still more work to be done.

“We are a work in progress in order to catch the right competitive form but there is not a better way than beating Chiefs and getting that injection of confidence and critically look at the things that we need to improve on.

“So, congratulations to the boys they have applied themselves, we thank Carling Black Label for this cup and the supporters for choosing the teams. We had the ambassador Kagiso [Moleme] and all our supporters are living for this badge and we have not disappointed them by winning this cup."

New Pirates signings Frank Mhango and Fortune Makaringe were introduced in the second-half and Sredojevic was happy to see the players play in their first Soweto Derby.

“They now know what is the meaning of this holy jersey with history, what it means to wear it and that we are very happy are starting on a winning note, there’s still a long way to go. Winning should become a habit, there’s no better way of winning this one,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp lamented the errors which led to the two goals they conceded on the day.

“The two mistakes, totally under normal circumstances these players will be sharp and in training not only in two days before they get voted in,” Middendorp told SuperSport TV.

“We had a bit of a handicap in this direction, but it’s good because it’s soccer and that’s how it is. I think even in the second half, I think moving forward we have to produce opportunities and it could have been easier and equalizer at least.

“First of all, we had a good pre-season. We worked hard and really challenged the players how to around the clock over these four weeks.

The German coach stated his side will have to improve prior to the start of the new season.

“I think the cohesion is better, quite good than before and that should definitely, at least from the performance side today, each and everybody should take this direction to the next game and do better,” noted the manager.

Article continues below

“We will try, as I said to find the core of the team from the goalkeeper to centre-back position and forward, to find a core and that’s our job to find a set up in the last days preparing for (PSL match against) .

“Basically, I’m quite confident that we will find what we are looking for and we showed with our performance we deserved a result at the end of the day."