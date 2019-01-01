‘Spurs were stale under Pochettino & Mourinho’s a winner’ – Tottenham legend Anderton backs change

The former winger did not expect a highly-rated Argentine coach to be moved out of north London, but is happy to have seen a Portuguese one arrive

had grown “stale” under Mauricio Pochettino, claims Darren Anderton, with Jose Mourinho considered to be the “winner” required to deliver success in north London.

After five years of steady progress under an Argentine coach, Spurs have opted to make a change.

Former and boss Mourinho has been appointed on a deal through to 2023.

The jury remains out when it comes to the Portuguese, with his arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium having delivered a mixed response, but his track record is impressive.

Anderton admits to being among those left surprised by the decision to sack Pochettino, but can understand why Mourinho would appeal to a club longing for tangible success.

The former Spurs winger told talkSPORT: “I’ve been to a few games this season and it has looked a bit stale, a bit lacklustre.

“Maybe Jose is what’s needed, something to freshen it up.

“The reality is in the Premier League it hasn’t been good enough, and the hid that a little bit last season.

“Everyone is really disappointed with Pochettino leaving, myself included, but Jose is a winner.

“What Poch has done at the club is amazing, but the one thing that keeps getting thrown at him is not winning a trophy.

“So if that’s what it’s all about, then Jose is the man. He’s winner, he’s been there, seen it and done it at many different clubs all over Europe.”

Anderton helped Tottenham to a major trophy back in 1998, as they savoured glory, and sees similarities between the appointment of George Graham in that campaign and the decision to seek inspiration from Mourinho.

The former international added: “Football is about winning, it’s a business, and that’s why Mourinho is the best and has been the best for many years.

“Will fans be jumping off their seats? Who knows? It might be a much more dogged style.

“I remember when George Graham came in as manager and he made us very difficult to beat.

“The fans most certainly weren’t happy about him coming, but it’s about winning trophies and for me winning the League Cup was my highlight at Spurs, and with all the talented teams I played it, that’s really not good enough.”

Tottenham’s first game with Mourinho at the helm is set to see them take in a London derby date with West Ham on Saturday.