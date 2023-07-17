Sports minister Zizi Kodwa lashes Safa for not giving Banyana the same treatment as Bafana ahead of Fifa Women's World Cup kick-off

Sports minister Zizi Kodwa has wagged his finger at the South African Football Association for not speeding up the process of payments for Banyana.

Kodwa gives government's latest stance about Banyana's payments

Minster says Safa must treat Banyana like Bafana Bafana

Banyana will kick-off World Cup against Sweden

WHAT HAPPENED: Sports minister Zizi Kodwa is not happy about the South Africa Football Associations' dilly-dallying around payments and bonuses for Banyana Banyana in the Fifa Women's World Cup.

The global spectacle is set to kick-off this Thursday and Kodwa is concerned about Safa's approach, suggesting that they deviated from the promise that was made to him.

Last week, Safa issued a statement to distance itself from a pronouncement made by the South African Football Players Union which detailed that an amount of R115 000 would be paid to Banyana's support staff in the World Cup.

WHAT WAS SAID: "What I'm more worried about, when I read it a few days ago, not only in South Africa, there are a number of countries that have not resolved contractual issues with players, I'm talking about some of the best developed countries," Kodwa was quoted as saying by SABC Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Kodwa admits that it is not only Safa that is finding it difficult to tie the loose ends as far as payments and other contractual nitty-gritty's are concerned - he says if it were Banyana's counterparts, Bafana Bafana, the issues could have been long ironed out.

"It's not only a South African phenomenon but I think it's quite unfair that right at the door of the tournament, we are still discussing these matters. And it worries me that it only happens with women's football. With men's football, you hear little about these issues," he said.

"The issues about discrimination, we must fight against so that, when there are issues or anything outstanding between SAFA leadership, they promised me and made a commitment that they will resolve these issues in a matter of days before the end of the tournament," the minister added.

WHAT'S NEXT: Banyana will face Sweden in their opening game of the World on 23 July.