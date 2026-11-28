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Carlos de Pablo, a lawyer specialising in sports law, has insisted that Atletico Madrid's Argentine striker Julian Alvarez could have unilaterally terminated his contract with the Spanish club in order to join Barcelona.

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That's according to Spanish newspaper Sport, which ran De Pablo's legal analysis of the earlier Alvarez saga. He comes at it from a different angle, focusing on the player's rights as a worker entitled to decide his own professional future.

Sport wrote: "It is often said that time heals all disputes, but does that apply in every case? The passing months have not only helped calm the clash between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona over Julian Alvarez, they have also given the impression that nothing ever happened."

Hans Flick and the Barcelona fans have found their much-needed No.9 in Raphinha, a role Alvarez, among others, could have filled. The Argentine, meanwhile, stayed put in Madrid.

Relations between the two clubs are back to normal and the media war is over. Alvarez is trying to rediscover his best form on the pitch, but he still hasn't fully won back the Atletico Madrid supporters.

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His recent upturn hasn't erased the scars of an extremely turbulent summer. The people running both clubs appear to have moved past their differences and turned the page. The Argentine is still paying the price.

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Alvarez is a worker like anyone else

That's exactly where Carlos de Pablo, a lawyer specialising in employment law, human rights and sports law, focuses his analysis. He views Alvarez as a worker with rights which, in his opinion, weren't given the respect they deserved.

De Pablo sees plenty worth discussing, but he knows exactly where to start: "I have always defended, and will continue to defend, working people."

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With that conviction in mind, he proposes telling the story backwards, starting from the end, as "many outstanding film directors" do.

For De Pablo, that ending came at the most recent meeting between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. He explained: "The two clubs' boards, which had been attacking each other in the media and at every opportunity for months over the Julian Alvarez case, appeared together that day. They had resolved their differences, relations between them had returned to normal and they held a lunch for both boards, as if nothing had happened."

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On the pitch, the lawyer argues, the picture was the polar opposite of the friendly scenes among the two clubs' officials. He added: "The match started, we turned to the pitch, and we found Julian Alvarez in a different state. Anyone who understands the stages workers go through in cases of psychological harassment, pressure and stress can see that this person is not well."

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"There is a victim in this whole case"

De Pablo believes all of this showed in La Araña's performance too: "In fact, everyone agrees professionally that he did not play a good game and that his level was poor."

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His reading of the situation is clear: "At the end of this case, we have two club boards, or two company boards, who are on good terms again and whose relations have returned to normal, while we have a worker who is still suffering and going through a very complicated situation, both personally and professionally."

That brought him to his first conclusion, and a pointed criticism of both clubs: "There is a victim in this whole case, and there are two institutions who created that victim."

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The player's right to choose his destination

De Pablo starts from a fundamental principle: Julian Alvarez is a worker above all else, and must therefore be able to decide his own professional future.

As the lawyer put it: "He is the one who decides and is responsible for determining how his career unfolds, how it develops and the direction it takes, not other parties."

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On that basis, De Pablo insists the Argentine had the right to terminate his Atletico Madrid contract unilaterally, even if he would then have had to compensate the club financially for any potential damages it might suffer.

That compensation, he explained, could cover "actual damage or lost profits", depending on the harm the termination caused.

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An abusive release clause

The lawyer saved some of his sharpest criticism for the €500 million release clause in the player's Atletico Madrid contract.

De Pablo called the clause "absolutely excessive, completely unfair and entirely abusive". If there was a dispute over what Atletico Madrid were owed, he argued, a court should have determined the appropriate compensation.

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He also pointed to Real Madrid, who put a price on the player above the valuations the transfer market was working with at the time.

De Pablo said: "The valuations on the five websites that specialise in setting player prices and transfer values around the world ranged between €85 million and €120 million, but Real Madrid made a public offer of €150 million, and in doing so raised the value of a Julian Alvarez transfer."

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Nor does his argument stop at the player's right to leave. He also believes that "Julian Alvarez could have terminated his employment contract under Article 50 of the Workers' Statute, due to a breach of contractual obligations".

Some of Atletico Madrid's actions, De Pablo thinks, may have led to "a violation of the player's right to work and right to health".

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He pointed to comments from club officials: "Throughout this period, Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin and other officials at the club spent a long time insisting that Julian Alvarez, who said his wish was to move to Barcelona, although he did not state it directly but hinted at it, would never play for Barcelona, and would not play for Real Madrid either."

Carlos de Pablo believes such positions fly in the face of a fundamental principle of workers' rights. He explained: "The right to work means that the worker is the one who manages their professional life and makes decisions about it, and no third party may impose that on them."