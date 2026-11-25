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Luciano Spalletti wants a new striker in January, one with the physical presence to lift the attack. He made that clear after the Serie A win over Venezia: his squad lacks a genuine No. 9. Neither Woltemade nor Kolo Muani, two summer arrivals, currently fits that bill. "Kolo has pace, physicality and stamina. He can play as a centre-forward, but we need a player specifically for that role because we didn't sign one. " he told the press. "There's no point talking about Spalletti possibly leaving. We need physical players who can take a ball played into them and cope with an opposing centre-back getting their hands on them."

The former Inter, Roma and Napoli manager has given the club a clear brief. One name has been put to Carnevali and Massara: Gianluca Scamacca, who has not played much for Atalanta, and not only for physical reasons. Sarri prefers Nikola Krstovic and Charles De Ketelaere, while Raspadori has just returned from injury and is also an option as a false nine if needed. The striker, born in 1999, has scored three times in 13 appearances this season and, barring surprises, will leave in the new year to play regularly.

Whether Juventus will be his next club remains to be seen. According to Sportmediaset , despite Spalletti's recommendation, the owners and management currently have other ideas. They do not appear ready to give him what he wants. There are three reasons: first, the former Sassuolo striker's physical condition. He has struggled with injuries for years, the real reason he has not fulfilled his potential. Then there are his inconsistent performances, which have inevitably cost him his status as a "reliable attacking option", and Atalanta's excessively high valuation of him. Juventus must comply with strict financial constraints and cannot plan an investment of more than €30 million, Scamacca's price.

Atalanta are not currently considering a loan and will only let Scamacca go for a fee. Juventus, meanwhile, have no plans to buy him outright. One reason is their desire to back Jeff Ekhator, who arrived from Genoa in the summer for €16 million, payable over three financial years, plus additional costs of €0.4 million and €2 million in bonuses.

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Ekhator has barely featured after suffering a moderate semitendinosus muscle tear in August that disrupted his first few months at the club. He has played just 24 minutes across the league and cup competitions this season, but is now fit and ready to contribute. He is still looking for his first Juventus goal, having scored five in 57 appearances for Genoa.