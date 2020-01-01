Sporting boss unsure about Bruno Fernandes' future as Man Utd circle

The attacker appears to once again be in the Red Devils' sights this month

head coach Silas refused to deny whether an agreement is in place for Bruno Fernandes to leave the Portuguese club amid links to Manchester United.

Sporting captain Fernandes is reportedly nearing a move to United after officials from the two clubs are said to have been in talks on Friday.

Fernandes was linked to United, Premier League rivals and giants at the start of the season, but a transfer did not materialise as the international eventually signed a new contract in November.

After scoring twice in Sporting's 3-1 Primeira Liga win over Vitoria Setubal on Saturday, Silas was asked if Fernandes already has an agreement and whether he would be available for the derby against .

"I can't guarantee any of these things because I don't know," Silas told reporters post-game.

"I'm already thinking about the game with Benfica and I'm thinking about using him [Bruno Fernandes]."

Fernandes has scored eight goals and supplied seven assists in the league this season, while he has netted 15 across all competitions.

Despite claiming a 4-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday, the Red Devils are in need of reinforcements up front with Solskjaer declaring the club is ready to pounce should the right deal present itself.

"That's what it's like at Man United, there's always speculation and talk," Solskjaer told BBC Sport.

"I can only say we are working really well to improve the squad and when we find the right player for the right value, we'll pounce on it."

He added to Sky Sports: "I've really got the backing from the owners, from Ed [Woodward, executive vice-chairman].

"I know we have resources if the right player becomes available for the right money, and they've been so good to me.

"So, it might happen, it might not, it depends on if we find one for the right value, but the backing is there."

Fernandes was linked with a move to Tottenham over the summer but instead decided to sign a new contract with Sporting in November which pushed his release clause up to €100 million (£85m/$111m).