Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena is adamant Mamelodi Sundowns can't win every match despite their quality.

Were held by AmaZulu despite two-goal lead

They are on 66 points

Mokwena explains Wednesday's lapse

WHAT HAPPENED: Mamelodi Sundowns threw away a 2-0 lead against AmaZulu to draw 2-2 at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban.

Mokwena has now stated his team can not be expected to win every game they play despite their undeniable quality.

However, the 36-year-old has conceded Masandawana have to improve and ensure they continue raising their bar.

WHAT HE SAID: "The problem is when you're spoilt, you’re that kid that wants to buy all the toys in the shop," Mokwena told the media.

"You can’t buy all of them; there are other kids that must all get. Life is about that, and in fact, [life] and football are the same; football is similar to life.

"You give, and you take. You can’t take all of it. You’ve got to give some. That’s why you win some, and you lose some.

"It is life, you know. We have to take it, and we have to continue working and trying to improve and get better all the time. That’s the only thing."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Mokwena could not hide his feelings after sharing the spoils with Usuthu.

"I am disappointed with the results, for sure, but are there positives? Of course. And maybe even more positives than the disappointment," the tactician added.

"The disappointment is there, but the positives of how we scored the goals, open play, how we had some good transitions, and created chances.

"So, I am gonna sit here and sound like a coach that is ungrateful. Of course, we want to win, but the players fight and give their best, and I can’t ask for more. I'm very proud of my team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Downs have won just one of their last six domestic assignments despite their rich form on the continent where they are in the semi-final of the Caf Champions League.

With two matches to conclude the Premier Soccer League season, Masandawana have collected 66 points.

WHAT NEXT: On Saturday, the Brazilians play Marumo Gallants who are in the danger zone.