Injury blow for Italy as star wing-back Spinazzola exits on stretcher vs Belgium
Last Updated
Getty Images
Italy have suffered a major blow after Leonardo Spinazzola, one of their biggest stars in Euro 2020, went off on a stretcher against Belgium on Friday.
The wing-back was chasing down a long ball with 15 minutes to play in the Euro 2020 quarter-final when he pulled up and immediately signalled for a substitution.
After receiving treatment on the pitch, Spinazzola had to be loaded onto a stretcher and carried off the pitch.
Editors' Picks
- Kaizer Chiefs warned over squad changing ahead of Caf Champions League final
- Orlando Pirates' links with Mosele and Makgopa: Baroka FC's Mphahlele breaks silence
- From political failure to Euros success: Shevchenko's remarkable route back to the top with Ukraine
- Transfer news: Latest rumours from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns & all PSL teams
More to follow...