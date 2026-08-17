Greek outlet Gazzetta, which had already revealed Konstantelias' trip to Dortmund for a medical on Sunday, report that PAOK want Dortmund attacking gem Samuele Inacio on loan as part of the impending transfer. According to Ruhr Nachrichten and Sky, though, that is not a specific condition of the deal, with the 23-year-old's move already done.

After the strong impression he made last season and in pre-season, Inacio is very much part of BVB's plans and is expected to keep developing into a key figure in Dortmund. That said, the situation could still shift if the 18-year-old top talent sees his chances of minutes reduced after the arrivals of Karetsas and Konstantelias.

Right now, though, that does not look likely, not least because Dortmund rate the newly crowned Italy international so highly after his debut for the Squadra Azzurra on 3 June. Inacio made an excellent impression in the closing weeks of last season and even started for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on each of the final four matchdays. He then scored his first professional goal on the penultimate matchday in the home game against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Inacio sparks excitement at BVB: "One of the biggest talents worldwide"

The reward came straight away in the form of an early contract extension until 2029. "With his abilities and his potential, Samu is among the biggest talents of his age group worldwide. We are convinced that, with his dedication and his quality, he can mature into an exceptional player," sporting managing director Lars Ricken was quoted as saying a few months ago.

Given that level of praise, an Inacio exit seems almost unthinkable. Another BVB talent looks far more likely to switch clubs as part of the deal with PAOK for Konstantelias.

BVB could accommodate PAOK over Kostoglou

According to sport24.gr, the Greek traditional club are in advanced talks with 17-year-old Christos Kostoglou, who, unlike Inacio, has not yet played for Dortmund's first team. Kostoglou is still under contract at BVB until 2027, but the Schwarzgelben are apparently prepared to waive a fee for him as a gesture of goodwill because of Konstantelias' impending move.

The central midfielder joined Dortmund in 2023 via the youth systems at Fortuna Düsseldorf and Borussia Mönchengladbach. He is a regular for Dortmund's Under-19s. Last season he mainly still played for the Under-17s and recorded 13 goal involvements in 13 league games.

IMAGO



