On Saturday, the Portuguese Football Federation initially announced that it had opened disciplinary proceedings of explicit "urgency" against CR7. The 41-year-old was therefore suspended for the time being while the disciplinary commission considers a punishment after his much-discussed departure.

By that same evening, though, a spectacular U-turn had arrived. "The federation, the coach and all his team-mates agree: we want Cristiano back. I assume he will return during the international break in November," Proenca said on the sidelines of the inauguration of the new AF Porto stadium.

That leaves a deeply confusing twist in the saga surrounding the superstar. Especially because the federation's internal rules actually state that leaving the team camp without permission brings an automatic provisional suspension. Ronaldo had himself picked up by private jet during the XXL international break after missing out on the starting line-up in two consecutive matches.

What did CR7 do? The saga surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo

A few days later, in an extremely long statement, he accused coach Jorge Jesus of breaking his word. The veteran also set out an eight-point plan that Jesus had not followed. It even included sentences and an apology that Portugal's coach should have said at a press conference.

At the same time, Ronaldo apologised both to his team-mates and his fans for his departure and admitted that his misconduct also deserved consequences. "It is clear to me that there must be no mitigating circumstances for this punishment. I am not just any player – I am the team captain – and that represents an aggravating circumstance," he said.

Now, after Proenca's surprising statement, the punishment remains completely open. Originally, it had been assumed he could be banned for up to six months from all internationals. It is also not known when the commission will announce its decision. Provided that, after the president's intervention, it still carries any weight at all.