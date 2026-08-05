Deniz Undav insists there's nothing in it. "You don't need to worry. He is not not here because he is at another club. I didn't allow that," Undav was quoted by Bild on Wednesday when asked about footage of Leweling at Stuttgart Airport.

Leweling is currently absent from Stuttgart's training camp at Chiemsee because of a persistent infection and was also unable to complete parts of the obligatory fitness test. He also missed last Saturday's friendly against Paris FC because, according to Bild, his condition had still not improved.

On Tuesday, a picture surfaced on Instagram suggesting Leweling was at check-in for a flight to London, alongside the question: "Which club could it be?" The three possible answers were Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal.

Jamie Leweling reportedly no longer unsellable at VfB Stuttgart

Bild reports that the pictures "are real", but says there is no connection to a potential swift exit for the Germany international, even though several top clubs have recently shown interest in Leweling. Club sources confirmed to Bild that Leweling wanted to stay in Stuttgart and that the club were also firmly planning with the attacking player.

kicker recently reported the opposite, claiming Leweling would be a candidate for sale if a suitable offer arrives. According to that report, AFC Bournemouth had already submitted a bid for the Swabians, but it was considered "not very attractive". Sky put Stuttgart's asking price for Leweling at €50 million.

Exactly where Leweling was headed remains unclear. The assumption is that the trip was for private reasons. The 25-year-old is expected to complete the rest of the fitness test in Stuttgart on Monday.