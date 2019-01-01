Spectacular Rooney has four months to secure legendary status in MLS

The English star's exit will feel a bit premature, but he brought something special to a club that needed it most

From the moment he stepped foot in America, Wayne Rooney was 's identity.

He joined a club that had been decaying for years much likes the team's home, RFK Stadium, a venue that had become more known for its collection of plants and wildlife than the memorable moments of yesteryear. On the day Rooney signed, D.C. sat dead last in the Eastern Conference with two wins from their first 12 matches and 11 points separating them from a playoff spot. A once-proud club was now known for being cheap, bad and downright broken.

What happened next was nothing short of spectacular. That word, "spectacular," is a fitting one to describe what Rooney has brought to D.C., a club that had never truly had a megastar to call its own. He brought hope, a sense of identity and the foundation of a culture. Perhaps most importantly, he brought a renewed energy and enthusiasm, a reinvigorated player to lead a reinvigorated team.

But that's coming to an end in the very near future as Rooney prepares for his D.C. exit much sooner than many anticipated. Is it enough to dent the legacy of a player that brought so much in such a short timeframe? Perhaps, but that all depends on what happens next.

After less than 24 hours of reports and rumors, confirmed on Tuesday that the 33-year-old forward will return to England in January to join the Championship side in a player-coach role. As a result, Rooney's D.C. United tenure will come to an end with the forward not seeing out the entirety of the three-and-a-half-year deal he originally signed in the summer of 2018.

It is a decision that makes a lot of sense for Rooney. It gives the forward a chance to return to the normalcy of , giving his family a sense of comfort that could not be found in the U.S. capital. It gives him a chance to continue playing at a high level at a club where he can regularly compete. And, perhaps most importantly, it gives him a chance to prepare for what lies beyond his playing days at a club that just served as the springboard for Frank Lampard's return to .

Still, when it comes to his D.C. tenure, it all feels a bit premature. Fortunately for the club, Rooney will in fact see out the season with a team that currently sits fourth in the Eastern Conference and still maintains Cup aspirations that only truly began when the forward arrived last summer.

But unfortunately for the club, those aspirations will be short-lived as the team will no doubt enter a massive rebuild that will force the team to rethink and refine its identity.