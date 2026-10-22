Former Germany head coach Nagelsmann is being touted as Carrick's successor after the Red Devils' 4-1 thrashing by Italian surprise package Como 1907 in the Champions League. The respected English newspaper Telegraph is among those reporting that the idea is under consideration in Manchester.

Since his crushing World Cup failure with the Germany national team in the summer, Nagelsmann has been without a club. After a successful home European Championship around two years ago, the 39-year-old could not meet the high expectations at this year's World Cup. Germany went out in embarrassing fashion in the round of 32, losing on penalties to underdogs Paraguay.

Speculation over a return to club football began shortly after Nagelsmann's dismissal. He had previously enjoyed great success at Bayern Munich, in Leipzig and at TSG Hoffenheim. A few weeks ago, rumours linked him with a return to the Saxon club as a replacement for the under-pressure Martin Demichelis, but Roger Schmidt, Jürgen Klopp's successor, soon dismissed that prospect.

Now head of global soccer in the Red Bull set-up following Klopp's appointment as Germany head coach, Schmidt said: "That's completely normal in the game these days. You always have to deal with issues like that when you lose one or two matches. We're a long way from that." Demichelis then rehabilitated himself at least briefly with a resounding 6-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. A new door now appears to have opened for Nagelsmann at ManUnited.

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Manchester United at rock bottom: "The kind of performance that costs a manager his job"

Nagelsmann had also been repeatedly linked with a Premier League move after his rather surprising departure from Bayern Munich in March 2023. Defeat on Lake Como could be the final nail in the coffin for Carrick. The Guardian called it a "humiliating defeat". The Telegraph described it as "the kind of performance that costs a manager his job". The 20-time English champions and three-time Champions League winners have now gone seven competitive matches without a win and look "fundamentally broken".

After the alarming display in Lombardy, captain Bruno Fernandes publicly criticised his manager's tactics. Como coach Cesc Fabregas also suggested he had spared ManUnited an even heavier defeat.

"I perhaps regret the last ten minutes, when I was the one who told the team to slow the tempo because there's another match coming up and, at 4-0, you might still be able to achieve something," the Spaniard stressed, adding: "I told Tassos Douvikas not to run any more but to stay in the middle, and perhaps that's exactly what I regret." The former world-class midfielder also said he was "the one who always pushes to keep trying until the end, and conceding that goal left me with a bad feeling. It was because we reduced the intensity and our defensive work, but that was my fault, and I take it to heart."

Carrick, by contrast, was measured after the final whistle. "There's a lot to do before the next match, and we have to prepare the team for it," he said, looking ahead to Sunday's league match against AFC Bournemouth: "Because tonight was a difficult night for everyone."

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Manchester United: Worryingly high turnover of managers

Seven matches in, ManUnited have seven points and sit a disappointing 13th. European qualification is slowly slipping out of reach. In the Champions League, one win and two defeats leave the Red Devils on course for the play-offs for now.

That meagre return is nowhere near good enough to meet their high expectations. Since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, eight different managers have been on the touchline at Old Trafford, excluding interim appointments. They include major names such as Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ralf Rangnick.