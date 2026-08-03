Spectacular return is on the cards! Louis van Gaal could be behind a managerial bombshell

Renowned Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports that van Gaal is ready to take over the vacant post following the resignation of Ronald Koeman. The report is based on information from the direct circle of the now 74-year-old icon.

Van Gaal has already coached the Elftal three times. In his first spell, from 2000 to 2001, he failed to qualify for the 2002 World Cup. In his second, from 2012 to 2014, they reached the World Cup semi-finals in Brazil, and in his third, from 2021 to 2022, they went out in the quarter-finals in Qatar against eventual world champions Argentina.

At the current World Cup in North America, the Netherlands went out to Morocco in the last 16, after which Koeman resigned. Arne Slot, the supposed preferred candidate of the Dutch football association, wants to keep working in club football after his exit from Liverpool. Erik Ten Hag is also said to have turned it down, while Peter Bosz, currently coach of PSV Eindhoven, is considered another candidate. The Elftal's next competitive match is in the Nations League on 24 September in Amsterdam against Germany.

Louis van Gaal most recently worked for Ajax Amsterdam

In recent years, van Gaal has had to battle major health problems. Ahead of the 2022 World Cup, he revealed a diagnosis of prostate cancer. After the tournament, he stepped down to focus on his health. Following a year out, he returned to his former club Ajax Amsterdam as an adviser in October 2023. He left that post at the end of last season. Now he is apparently ready for a major coaching comeback.

Aside from his three spells in charge of the Elftal and numerous roles at Ajax, van Gaal also enjoyed success at Barcelona and Bayern Munich. At the Munich club, they won the domestic double in 2010, but lost to Inter Milan in the Champions League final.