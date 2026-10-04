Spectacular move for the Bayern star? Former England star suggests a new position for Harry Kane

"In a few years, when he has had enough of scoring a million goals," Pearce said in his role as a pundit on talkSPORT, "he might perhaps play in defensive midfield."

Former Manchester City coach Pearce, who also worked as Fabio Capello's assistant with the Three Lions, pointed to Wayne Rooney, who dropped from attack into midfield in the latter phase of his career.

If Pearce gets his way, Kane could keep banging in goals for a while yet and then, from a deeper role, thanks to "his game intelligence and passing ability, play as a quarterback for England for another five years".

What does Harry Kane have to say about a positional switch?

Kane was all over the pitch as England dismantled Croatia 7-0 on Saturday. The England captain scored twice and repeatedly switched positions in a fluid attack with the sensational Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon, who also made their mark on the game.

Afterwards, Kane said: "I always joke with the boys that one day I would like to play centre-back or defensive midfielder," stressing how much he enjoys helping out defensively. The 31-year-old said that he has "the feeling that I can be effective, whether with or without the ball".

Kane stretched his already huge lead as England's record goalscorer to 89 goals. He became the first Englishman ever to score at least 10 goals in three different calendar years. If he features against the Czech Republic on Tuesday, he will draw level with goalkeeping legend Peter Shilton at the top of his country's all-time appearance list with 125 caps.

With Harry Kane at the top: England's record goalscorers

Rank Player Goals Appearances Rate (goals/game) Active 1 Harry Kane 89 124 0,72 since 2015 2 Wayne Rooney 53 120 0,44 2003–2018 3 Sir Bobby Charlton 49 106 0,46 1958–1970 4 Gary Lineker 48 80 0,60 1984–1992 5 Jimmy Greaves 44 57 0,77 1959–1967 6 Michael Owen 40 89 0,45 1998–2008 7 Vivian Woodward 38 32 1,19 1903–1911 8 Nat Lofthouse 30 33 0,91 1950–1958 9 Alan Shearer 30 63 0,48 1992–2000 10 Sir Tom Finney 30 77 0,39 1946-1958



