The fixture list could hardly be more merciless. Bayern Munich lost several players to injury in their 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga's top match. Next up on Tuesday are Atletico Madrid, one of Europe's toughest teams. After two draws against Viking Stavanger and Arsenal, Bayern Munich desperately need a win to qualify directly for the Champions League round of 16.

Four of Bayern Munich's seven established attackers are definitely out, and a fifth is doubtful. Luis Diaz (muscle bundle tear) is unlikely to return until the end of November, while Jamal Musiala (muscle fibre tear) could make his comeback against FSV Mainz 05 next Saturday. Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry both had to come off in the first half against Dortmund, and Bayern Munich announced their diagnoses on Sunday.

Saibari tore the syndesmosis ligament in his right ankle, has already undergone surgery and is likely to be out for three months. Gnabry suffered a muscle injury in the back of his left thigh and could be sidelined for one to two months. Michael Olise also came off against Dortmund with an injury (knee problems). Bayern Munich gave no further details, leaving him doubtful for the Atletico match.

If Olise is also ruled out, Bayern Munich would have only centre-forward Harry Kane, who had an unfortunate game overall against Dortmund and even missed a penalty, and Lennart Karl, who is currently the subject of heated debate, missed a stoppage-time chance to win the match against Dortmund and is searching for form.

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That would leave two attacking positions vacant in Bayern Munich's 4-2-3-1 system. Interim head coach Aaron Danks is likely to turn to players who are nominally defenders. Alphonso Davies could start on the left wing, with Nathaniel Brown or Tom Bischof in the No 10 role.

Versatility gives Bayern Munich some cover with their squad so stretched. Sporting management, led by Max Eberl, can feel vindicated in their transfer policy on that front, as can the coaching staff for regularly trying players in different positions. None of the proposed roles would be new to Davies, Brown or Bischof. Konrad Laimer is another example: with Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic absent, he recently played in central midfield, shone at right-back against Dortmund and can also play on the left.

Bayern Munich can still put together a reasonably strong starting XI against Atletico. But Danks would have little room to respond to further injuries or changes in the match. His established bench options would be Bischof or Brown, depending on who starts, alongside defenders Hiroki Ito, Sacha Boey and Jonathan Tah or Min-Jae Kim. Young players David Santos Daiber and Tim Binder have also featured regularly in the squad of late.

Danks could also bring Bastian Assomo into the squad. The centre-forward, still only 16, stood out in pre-season with remarkably mature yet refreshing performances and scored twice. On Saturday, Assomo scored twice again in the club's reserves' wild 5-5 draw against TSV Landsberg. He has yet to receive his first senior squad call-up this season, but would offer an intriguing option from the bench.

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Goalkeeper Jonas Urbig also left the Dortmund match carrying an injury. After his collision with Carney Chukwuemeka, Urbig did "not exactly look as though he was going to a wedding", according to Eberl. First-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, meanwhile, hopes to return against Atletico. "I hope so," he said as he left the stadium.

The absences have renewed debate over Bayern Munich's small squad and whether they should add players in the winter transfer market. Chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen said the question comes "too early". Eberl added: "It's not as if five players are now out for six months." He then knocked his fist against his forehead, unwilling to tempt fate. The club deliberately opted for a small squad to give their young players a chance to make a major breakthrough. Last season, it was Karl. Now it might be Binder, Daiber Santos or Assomo.

Kane can find something positive in the timing: "It's better that it happens now than in March or April. Of course, you hope it never happens. But you know from the history of football that injuries keep coming." Bayern Munich can only hope their luck turns in the decisive phase of the season. Injuries have not been their only setback. Coach Vincent Kompany's meningeal irritation and the death of Kimmich's father have also affected them.