Bild allegedly has an email in its possession that Klopp sent on Saturday to all players with a DFB past. Apparently, Julian Nagelsmann's successor made no distinction between former professionals with one cap and those with more than 100 appearances for Germany.

His aim is obvious: Klopp wants full backing from every corner. That includes those now working as pundits, with all the influence they carry in shaping public opinion. Having figures such as Lothar Matthäus, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Stefan Effenberg or Tabea Kemme on side from the off would only help. How quickly the mood can shift when criticism pours in from DFB all-stars was already clear under predecessor Nagelsmann in the months before the disastrous World Cup. The handling of Deniz Undav caused major outrage before he - at the urging of his wife Lena - even apologised to him. The squad composition too, above all the nomination of Leroy Sane and the move to bring back Manuel Neuer, caused raised eyebrows.

With his XXL squad of 44 players, split across two squads, Klopp is taking a completely different approach from Nagelsmann. That has brought plenty of new faces and plenty of room for debate.

What did Jürgen Klopp write in his email?

"I am incredibly proud to have been allowed to be part of the DFB family since 15 August. Your family," Klopp is said to have written at the start. He then reportedly followed that with thanks for the players' service: "As a player, I was miles away from a call-up; today, I am allowed to make them myself as national coach. That is a great privilege, which I value greatly. Just as I cannot rate your achievements highly enough."

In the closing section, Klopp also expressly asked once again for the former professionals to back him and his team. "I am very pleased if you continue to accompany and support our national team in their fresh start on the road towards the 2028 European Championship. Because we are all the national team."

During the XXL international break, Germany face the Netherlands in their Nations League opener, Greece twice and Serbia.