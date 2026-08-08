"Sacha's situation is clear, the club have communicated it clearly. We are looking for a solution," said Kompany after the 2-1 friendly win against Aston Villa on Friday in Hong Kong. "But ultimately, I am impressed by the way he trains and plays. He gives everything. Of course that is what you expect from a professional footballer. But I have seen many players in his situation who are not capable of that."

Like fellow returning loanees Joao Palhinha and Bryan Zaragoza, Boey is also expected to leave Bayern Munich in this transfer window. "For the three of them, the future will not be at Bayern Munich," board member for sport Max Eberl stressed as early as the end of July. "If one of them decides to stay here, then it will be relatively tough and complicated for him because he will not play a big role."

Boey joined Bayern Munich from Galatasaray in January 2024 for €30 million, but failed to live up to expectations over the following two years. In the second half of last season, the Frenchman returned to his former club Galatasaray on loan, but a permanent transfer did not follow.

Bayern Munich are reportedly demanding €15 million for Sacha Boey

Bayern Munich are reportedly demanding €15 million for Boey, a fee that is said to have put off current interested parties from the Premier League so far. In recent months, Boey has also been linked with clubs from France's Ligue 1.

Unlike most of the other Bayern Munich players, Boey did not take part in the World Cup and was not dealing with knocks, so he has had plenty of minutes in pre-season. Against Aston Villa, he started, just as he had in the 15-0 win against FC Rottach-Egern.

"I think he played very well," Kompany said. In the 80th minute, Boey went off after taking a slight knock, but there do not appear to be any serious problems. "He seems to be fine. He just took a knock."