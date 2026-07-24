Jürgen Klopp confirmed on Friday at his official unveiling that Kosicke will in future be "my assistant coach for strategy, development and innovation" at the DFB. Bild had reported it hours earlier. To make that possible, he had already stepped down as managing director of his company Projekt Five and ended his previous advisory work for other coaches alongside Klopp. Kosicke has worked alongside Klopp for around two decades and is regarded as his shadow man.

The Bremen native and committed Werder fan also once played an important role at Bayern Munich by turning the Mia san mia mentality, already associated with the club for decades, into an official slogan.

He explained the rather curious story behind it in a 2023 interview with SPOX and GOAL. The conversation formed part of a major multimedia story about the history of Mia san mia, which was awarded the Grand Online Prize 2023 by the Association of German Sports Journalists. You can read the interview from back then here.

Mr Kosicke, you are a Werder fan and adviser to Borussia Dortmund's former successful coach Jürgen Klopp. How did it come about that of all people, you were the one who made Mia san mia the official slogan of Bayern Munich?

Kosicke: In 2008, I was on my way to a FIFA event in Switzerland together with my business partner at the time, Oliver Bierhoff. By chance, Uli Hoeneß was on the same plane. He was complaining about his own players and lamenting that none of them knew what Bayern Munich was actually supposed to mean. I then asked Mr Hoeneß what exactly he thought Bayern Munich was supposed to mean - and he could not give me a clear answer.

What happened next?

Kosicke: I told him that I had worked for Nike and Adidas for a long time and that they have what are known as corporate bibles, in which all employees are informed about the company's most important values and messages. He then asked me whether I could design something like that for Bayern Munich.

And you could.

Kosicke: With 100 per cent cluelessness but plenty of self-confidence, I agreed (laughs). Uli Hoeneß also said that he wanted to see only me and no Roland Berger tie-wearing troupe. So we put together a heterogeneous working group with people from the fan shop and marketing, the kit man and the youth coordinator, Stefan Mennerich from the media department and chief scout Wolfgang Dremmler. For four weeks, we worked out Bayern Munich's values together.

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And in the end, Mia san mia was the result?

Kosicke: No, the slogan was fixed in my mind from the very beginning. I already had it in my head during my conversation with Hoeneß on the plane. But I did not mention it then, because otherwise I would have shot all my powder at once. Together with the working group, we then only developed the values to go with it.

Which values did you come up with?

Kosicke: In the end, we agreed on 16 commandments. For example: "We are a family and stand up for one another." Or: "We do not communicate about one another in public."

How did Hoeneß like the result?

Kosicke: For the presentation to the board, I had a few prototypes of the bible bound in real lederhosen leather. When I revealed the title, everyone was delighted. Hoeneß said: "Great slogan, but this MIR is a space station." The front did not say "Mia san mia", but "Mir san mir". As someone from Bremen, I was not 100 per cent proficient in Bavarian. That was the only thing we still had to change.

What happened after that?

Kosicke: Apart from the bible, I also developed an accompanying roadmap for Bayern Munich for implementation within the club. With that, my task was finished. When I sent the invoice, I assigned my rights to the slogan and assured them: "Do not worry, as someone from Bremen and an adviser to Jürgen Klopp, I will not present myself as the great inventor of Mia san mia." Every new arrival, whether an employee at the office, a youth player from Fürstenfeldbruck or Sadio Mane, was supposed to be given this bible as an onboarding measure after joining Bayern Munich, with the message: This is who we are, these are the values we live by.

How present was the term Mia san mia before you made it the official slogan?

Kosicke: I had known it since I experienced a late Werder defeat against Bayern Munich at the Weserstadion as a teenager. The next day, the newspaper spoke of Bayern's Mia-san-mia attitude. That always stayed with me. Back then, however, the attitude behind Mia san mia was more present than the term itself.