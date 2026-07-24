According to Bild, Marc Kosicke will take charge of the national team's strategy and development in future. He has already stepped down as managing director of his company Projekt Five and ended his previous advisory work for other coaches alongside Klopp. Kosicke has been at Klopp's side for around two decades and is regarded as his shadow man.

Previously, the Bremen native and committed Werder fan also played an important role at Bayern Munich by turning the Mia san mia mentality, long associated with the club, into an official slogan.

In 2023, Kosicke told the unusual story behind it in an interview with SPOX and GOAL. The conversation formed part of a major multimedia story about the history of Mia san mia, which was awarded the Grand Online Prize 2023 by the Association of German Sports Journalists. You can read the interview from back then again here.

Mr Kosicke, you are a Werder fan and adviser to former Borussia Dortmund title-winning coach Jürgen Klopp. How did it come about that you, of all people, made Mia san mia the official slogan of Bayern Munich?

Kosicke: In 2008, I was on my way to a FIFA event in Switzerland together with my then business partner Oliver Bierhoff. By chance, Uli Hoeneß was on the same plane. He was complaining about his own players and lamenting that nobody knew what Bayern Munich was actually supposed to mean. I then asked Mr Hoeneß what exactly Bayern Munich meant in his view - and he could not give me a clear answer.

What happened next?

Kosicke: I told him that I had worked at Nike and Adidas for a long time and that there are what are known there as company bibles, in which all employees are informed about the company’s most important values and messages. He then asked me whether I could draft something like that for Bayern Munich.

And you could.

Kosicke: With 100 per cent cluelessness, but plenty of self-confidence, I agreed (laughs). Uli Hoeneß added that he wanted to see only me and not some Roland Berger tie-wearing troupe. So we formed a mixed working group with people from the fan shop and from marketing, with the kit man and the youth coordinator, with Stefan Mennerich from the media department and chief scout Wolfgang Dremmler. For four weeks, we worked together on Bayern Munich’s values.

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And in the end it was Mia san mia?

Kosicke: No, the slogan was fixed in my mind from the very beginning. I already had it in my head during my conversation with Hoeneß on the plane. But I did not mention it then, because otherwise I would have fired all my powder at once. Together with the working group, we then only developed the values to go with it.

Which values did you arrive at?

Kosicke: In the end, we agreed on 16 commandments. For example: "We are a family and stand up for one another." Or: "We do not communicate about one another in public."

How did Hoeneß like the result?

Kosicke: For the presentation to the board, I had a few prototype copies of the bible bound in real lederhosen leather. When I unveiled the title, everyone was thrilled. Hoeneß said: "Great slogan, but this MIR is a space station." That was because the front did not say "Mia san mia", but "Mir san mir". As someone from Bremen, I was not 100 per cent proficient in Bavarian. That was the only thing we still had to change.

What happened after that?

Kosicke: Aside from the bible, I also developed an accompanying roadmap for Bayern Munich for implementation within the club. That was the end of my task. When the invoice was issued, I assigned my rights to the slogan and assured them: "Don’t worry, as someone from Bremen and Jürgen Klopp’s adviser, I won’t present myself as the great inventor of Mia san mia." Every new arrival - whether an employee in the club offices, a youth player from Fürstenfeldbruck or Sadio Mane – was supposed to receive this bible in their hands as an onboarding measure after joining Bayern Munich, with the message: This is who we are, these are the values we live by.

How present was the term Mia san mia before you made it the official slogan?

Kosicke: I had known it since I experienced a late Werder defeat against Bayern Munich at the Weserstadion as a teenager. The next day, the newspaper spoke of Bayern’s Mia-san-mia attitude. That always stayed with me. Back then, however, the mindset behind Mia san mia was more present than the term itself.