'Speak French? My ass!' - Neymar throws almighty strop at half-time of PSG win

The Brazil international forward was not happy after picking up a booking during a Ligue 1 meeting with Montpellier at Parc des Princes

Neymar was less than impressed during ’s 5-0 win over , with the Brazilian confronting match officials after picking up a first-half booking.

The international collected a caution seven minutes before half-time at Parc des Princes and it would appear that he felt that was an incorrect decision.

The flashing of a card in his direction was questioned at the time, with Neymar seeking answers from referee Jerome Brisard as to why his name was in the book.

That debate appeared to carry on in the tunnel as the 27-year-old sought further explanations at the break.

And, after making his feelings clear, Canal+ claim that the South American was asked to speak French instead after approaching one of the match officials.

As Neymar walked away towards the dressing room, Canal+ then report that he said: "Speak French? My ass!" before slamming an object against the wall.

While PSG’s superstar forward found something to agitate him during his latest outing, Thomas Tuchel’s team had little to complain about as a collective.

They eased to another three points in the defence of their Ligue 1 crown, with Montpellier’s cause done few favours by two red cards.

Neymar was, however, not the only PSG player to find bones to pick during a comfortable win.

Kylian Mbappe got his name on the scoresheet shortly before the hour mark.

He was then replaced by Mauro Icardi in the 68th minute and was not happy at being asked to sit out the remainder of the game.

Club colleague Angel Di Maria told Canal+ of that show of dissent: "It's difficult, nobody wants to go out, everyone wants to play. It's normal.

"Any striker that the coach wants to take off is going to find it difficult sometimes, but you have to understand there are players on the bench who want to come on."

Di Maria added on another frontman, Edinson Cavani, who remains on PSG’s books after missing out on a January transfer and was given 21 minutes against Montpellier: "He's been 100% with us since the start of the year, there have been lots of talks, but he's still with us.

"He scored but it was ruled out, but the important thing is that he was able to come in, play a little and that is important for him."