Spartak Moscow's Moses out for six months following Achilles tendon rupture

The 31-year-old was forced off injured during Saturday’s Russian topflight encounter at Ekaterinburg Arena

Former Nigeria international Victor Moses is to undergo surgery on the Achilles tendon injury suffered during Spartak Moscow’s 2-0 triumph over Ural in a Russian Premier League fixture on Saturday.

The winger - who has been in fine form so far for Guille Abascal’s men was stretchered off in pain after 33 minutes and was subsequently replaced by Mikhail Ignatov.

The former Chelsea and Liverpool play is now set to have an operation, after which he will be out of action for at least six months on the sidelines.

“Spartak midfielder Viktor Moses, who was injured in the match of the 4th round of the Russian Premier League in Yekaterinburg, underwent a medical examination,” a statement from the club website read.

“The Nigerian was diagnosed with damage to the Achilles tendon. The player will have to undergo surgery. It will take about six months to recover from the injury.

“We wish Victor a speedy return to the field”

This news comes as a massive blow to Spartak Moscow’s bid to win the league title for a record 23rd time.

In the 2021-22 campaign, Moses featured in 25 league matches with two goals to his credit at the Otkritie Arena.

So far, the former Super Eagle boasts two goals (against Krasnodar and Akhmat Grozny) from all four matches played.

His form has been a bright point in a solid Spartak Moscow side, who are yet to lose any match in the ongoing campaign. They are currently second in the log behind leaders CSKA Moscow.

Moses recently discussed his impressive start to the new season. "It is good to get on the scoresheet. I'm not that player that everyone knows for scoring goals every week," he told Spartak's official YouTube channel.

"But I will do my best to help the team, the team comes first. The only thing is to add my quality to what we already have here.

"We'll keep working together as a team. I am pleased with the way I have started and hopefully, I'll keep the momentum going."

Spartak Moscow will next face PFC Sochi at Otkritie Arena in their next league encounter on Sunday.