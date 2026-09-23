Frenkie de Jong is making huge strides in his recovery, Diario SPORT reported on Wednesday morning. The midfielder is expected to return to full training within three weeks.

De Jong suffered a knee injury before last summer's World Cup, but still decided to play through the pain for the Netherlands, much to the annoyance of his club Barcelona.

The playmaker then had a choice between an operation or letting the injury heal in a 'natural way'. De Jong opted for the latter.

A few weeks ago, he briefly returned to the training pitch with the physios, but after a few sprints he had to go back inside because he was still in too much discomfort.

Things are now looking much better with De Jong's knee. In recent days, the pain has virtually disappeared. He is already training alone on the pitch. According to SPORT, De Jong is hugely enthusiastic about the progress.

Without the midfielder, who was born in Arkel, Barça have made an excellent start to the season. They sit comfortably top of LaLiga with 21 points from seven matches. They also opened their Champions League campaign with a convincing 5-1 win over Feyenoord.