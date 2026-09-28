The Xavi era with the Netherlands national team has only just started, but back home in Spain they've already seen enough. The Spanish press have been strikingly positive about the new head coach's first matches.

Following the 1-1 draw with Germany, the Netherlands won 2-1 away to Serbia on Sunday. The football was not always of the highest quality, but in Spain they have seen enough encouraging signs to get excited about Xavi's start.

"This new era for the Netherlands national team is being greeted with optimism following the arrival of head coach Xavi, and the team's performances are only fuelling that enthusiasm," Diario AS writes. The Spanish outlet had already seen enough to feel confident after the debut against Germany. "They played well against Germany and were already close to a victory then. Against Serbia they eventually prevailed, by dominating the match and making optimal use of the players in whom Xavi has placed his trust."

Mundo Deportivo are just as lyrical about Xavi's first weeks in charge. "He is at the very least exceeding expectations in his first steps as head coach," it reads. "Although Serbia are not in top form, the win for Xavi's Netherlands is still a creditable achievement, with Meerdink scoring twice in his second international."

What particularly stood out to Mundo Deportivo was how the Netherlands used possession on Sunday. "Possession was welcomed with open arms on Sunday. The Netherlands did this without making excessive use of horizontal passes, but they constantly showed the desire to attack the opposition penalty area and open up the play through the flanks. An unmistakable hallmark of Xavi's playing style, a man who prefers wingers."

Mundo Deportivo also highlights how Xavi ultimately ended up with the Netherlands. "Xavi was the third choice, but the refusal of Guardiola and Slot may well prove to be a blessing for the Netherlands," the outlet says with full conviction.

Meanwhile, La Vanguardia can already see the new head coach's footballing vision taking shape. "He does not have anyone with Xavi's own vision as a player, but he has a team with the will to take the lead on the ball. With three forwards, with wingers and with the intention of never relinquishing control in the opposition half."