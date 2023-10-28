Spanish coach for Kaizer Chiefs? - Manchester City manager Guardiola's close confidant offered to Soweto giants

GOAL has learnt that the experienced tactician has been offered to the Naturena-based giants following Ntseki's departure.

Amakhosi coaching job is vacant

Caneda has worked in Saudi Arabia, Qatar & UAE

Johnson serving as interim coach

WHAT HAPPENED?: Kaizer Chiefs' decision to part ways with Molefi Ntseki has sparked interest in the club's coaching job from coaches around the world.

One of them is Spanish tactician Raul Caneda who is one of the closest confidants of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

GOAL understands that the 54-year-old tactician's CV has been sent to Chiefs' sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr - the man in charge of the Soweto giants' recruitment department.

Caneda, who holds both the Uefa Pro and Uefa A coaching licenses, served as an assistant manager at both Real Sociedad and UD Almeria in his home country.

A move to Saudi Arabia where he took charge of the country's biggest football clubs Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr followed. The former Umm Salal head coach has remained clubless since leaving UAE's Khor Fakkan in 2020.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Caneda, who occasionally serves as Manchester City's external analyst, is one of the many coaches keen to land the Chiefs coaching job.

Former Wydad Casablanca coach Sven Vandenbroeck has also been linked with the position having recently parted ways with Algerian champions CR Belouizdad.

Amakhosi have also been tipped to renew their interest in Nasreddine Nabi who is currently in charge of Moroccan champions FAR Rabat.

WHAT'S NEXT?: All eyes are on Motaung Jr and the Chiefs management as they search for a coach who can come in and change the team's fortunes, and most importantly end the club's eight-year trophy drought.

The Glamour Boys are currently under the guidance of interim coach Cavin Johnson who will be hoping to stabilise a team that has won once in their last seven matches across all competitions.

Johnson's first match in charge of Amakhosi is against a high-flying Lamontville Golden Arrows side in Saturday's PSL encounter in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal.