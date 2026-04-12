Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti admitted his side suffered in the first half of their Serie A clash with Atalanta, explaining that the match flipped entirely after the break as the Bianconeri claimed a crucial win that kept their top-four hopes alive.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, he explained: “In the first half-hour we struggled a lot because Atalanta are a good side, and we couldn’t pass the ball in any



situation due to their constant pressure on us.”

Spalletti added: “We were pinned back, but after the break the match changed completely and we competed on equal terms. Usually we dominate yet fail to score and get punished; this time the script was reversed.”

He noted that Juve’s previous trip to Bergamo, last February’s Coppa Italia quarter-final, followed the same pattern: an encouraging start that ultimately ended in a 3-0 defeat.

The win cut Juventus’ deficit to third-placed Milan to three points and, at least briefly, lifted them above Como into fourth, though Cesc Fàbregas’s side could yet reclaim the spot when they face Inter on Sunday.



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Spalletti also revealed the behind-the-scenes story of the match, saying: “These matches are worth more than three points. Unfortunately, we weren’t in the best physical condition before the match, as Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceição were struggling with technical issues. I decided to start them to see what the pair could offer, but both were below the required standard, and Toram also faced a problem.”

The manager continued: “We made mistakes in the first half and never gave Conceição the chance to exploit the flanks, which is his strength. Once we made a few adjustments and regained our rhythm, the second half was a different game.”

“We paid a heavy price in the cup match because of our performance. Tonight, they moved the ball from side to side, which distracted us and forced us to drop back as we failed to maintain our organisation.”

He concluded: “This is a weakness of ours; our defence sometimes drops too deep and gets pinned back, especially against a team with Atalanta’s characteristics.”



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