Spalletti: Italy after Maldini's departure is like an old, worn-out phone

Luciano Spalletti likened the state of the Italy national team following Roberto Mancini's return to trying to update an old, worn-out phone. The Juventus manager also revealed his tactical vision for deploying Kerim Alajbegović.

His comments came after Juventus beat Nice 2-0 this evening, Douglas Luiz and Jonathan Awopoku on the scoresheet.

The squad remains far from complete. Negotiations have reached an advanced stage to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain and Alajbegović from Bayer Leverkusen.

Bringing in the Bosnia and Herzegovina talent raised questions about how he would slot into the starting line-up alongside Kenan Yıldız, Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceição.

Spalletti told reporters in the mixed zone: "At the moment we lack an out-and-out striker who can hold on to the ball, and a playmaker who can supply it to him."

"Kolo Muani is a completely complete forward, as he can drop back and link up with the midfielders, and he can also attack spaces and play out wide," Spalletti added. "I see Alajbegović as closer to a playmaker role behind the striker."

That points to Yıldız staying on the left wing in a possible 4-2-3-1, though Alajbegović can play those wing positions too.

The manager took charge at Juventus in October 2025, less than four months after his dismissal by Italy.

Results have dipped since his departure. Gennaro Gattuso and interim coach Silvio Baldini took turns in charge before Mancini finally returned this week.

Paolo Maldini was meant to take the post, only to resign within three weeks and make way for Claudio Ranieri.

"Maldini certainly represented something new, which was exactly what we badly needed," Spalletti continued.

"It was like trying to update the firmware of an old, worn-out phone, but it did not work at all. And instead of buying a new phone, we clung to the old phone and did not update it," he went on.

Asked whether Ranieri and Mancini are the right men to put Italy back on track, Spalletti said: "I cannot know that. Maldini represented shifting into fourth gear and flying down the road, but instead we went back to second gear."