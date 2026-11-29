Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

The Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti spoke to DAZN after his side's 3-0 defeat away to Como in Sunday's final match of the 13th round of league fixtures. He faced questions about Kolo Muani's red card after just four minutes.

"That must never happen. It means you've got a few loose wires. Even if you've taken a knock, you can't commit a retaliatory foul. Now we've got ground to make up on that front as well."

Spalletti also addressed the Frenchman's attitude: "When the training camp is optional, he's always there, so the attitude is there. But there are also weaknesses if incidents like that happen. He doesn't need to apologise because he's certainly sorry, but this could have been the game where we took a step forward. We spent all week talking about coming here and playing openly, but we found our game plan compromised."

"Playing with ten men against Como is extremely difficult. We still held our own and had a chance to take the lead. Then they scored and everything became more complicated."

Advertisement Advertisement

"We had tried to keep Kolo further forward, close to Woltemade, to play two against two with the centre-backs, with McKennie making runs from deep into space rather than having to track back to chase the wide player. Obviously, all that was turned on its head."