Spain v South Africa: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Banyana and La Roja lock horns in their opening Group B encounter in France on Saturday

The national women’s team begin their 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup on Saturday night as they come up against in their Group B opener.

Coach Desiree Ellis will hope to see her team impress on their maiden expedition to the global showpiece event, but after a rather disappointing preparation, questions will be asked.

Banyana Banyana have failed to win any of their last 10 matches in all competitions, and their mammoth 7-2 defeat to Norway in their final international game before the World Cup will see them as underdogs.

Meanwhile, Spain played out to draws against and Canada with their clash against another African team , having ended in a 4-0 win.

Game Spain v South Africa Date Saturday, June 08 Time 18:00 pm SA Time

In South Africa, the game will be shown live on SuperSport 4. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

With their recent results less than ideal, South Africa coach Ellis will have to find the right combinations in order to turn her side’s fortunes around.

All eyes will be on Thembi Kgatlana, who was Banyana’s top scorer in qualifying with five goals, and the Beijing Phoenix attacker is likely to have an important role to play.

In addition, Ode Fulutudilu’s experience could be key.

The striker plays for Spanish outfit Malaga and her knowledge of their Spanish-based players will be integral if Banyana are to overcome their opponents.

On the other hand, Spain will rely on Jennifer Hermoso.

The 29-year-old was the top scorer in qualifying, and the hopes of the nation will be on her as they look to grab the early ascendency in a group that also comprises of and .

Hermoso has also shown that she is not only the nation’s goal-getter but also the country’s creative mastermind with nine assists to her name in qualifying.

Defensively though, Spain certainly have the upper hand.

Spain conceded just five goals in their last five games in the run-up to the tournament.

This will be the very first meeting between the two nations in a competitive match.

Spain are making just their second appearance at the finals and will hope to advance to the next round of the World Cup for the first time in their history.