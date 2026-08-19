Spaan gives heavily criticised Regeer advice on his future at Ajax

Henk Spaan has leapt to Youri Regeer's defence in his column for Het Parool. According to the paper's Ajax watcher, nobody playing as the number six in Amsterdam should be envied.

Spaan gives Regeer an 8 in his player ratings and also delivers a critical verdict on the current Ajax. "What does it mean to play with the point backwards with Klaassen and Mokio in front of you? Or Mokio and Gloukh? With these full-backs on duty? I swear to you, it cannot be done."

He then focuses specifically on Klaassen. "He is a real Ajax man, Mr 1-0 for years, but does he have eyes in the back of his head? I don’t believe so," sighs the cynical Spaan.

Next, Spaan offers advice on what Regeer should tell his agency to do. "If I were him, I’d instruct them to quickly approach a sub-top side in France. The new six will drown just as badly at Ajax as Regeer."

On Tuesday, his birthday, Regeer was hit by a wave of hateful reactions. The much-maligned Ajax midfielder has had enough and has taken his Instagram profile offline, whether temporarily or not.

He has been taking plenty of criticism in recent weeks anyway. Tuesday was no different for Ajax's holding midfielder as he celebrated his 23rd birthday. Ajax's official channel put the Haarlem-born player in the spotlight with a congratulatory message. It brought the usual unpleasant reactions.

That was enough for Regeer to black out his Instagram profile. Ajax's congratulatory post, including all the nasty reactions, is still online for now.

In the build-up to the away match against FC Sion in the Champions League play-offs, Regeer followed a separate programme. The expectation is that he will be fit enough to start on Thursday.