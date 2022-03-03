Soweto Derby: When last did Lorch score a goal? - Mngomeni plays down Orlando Pirates star's importance

Orlando Pirates legend Thabo Mngomeni has played down Thembinkosi Lorch's importance to the Soweto giants ahead of Saturday's clash against Kaizer Chiefs.



The 2018/19 PSL Footballer of the Year is an injury doubt with the Buccaneers set to take on Amakhosi in a massive Premier Soccer League encounter at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium.



Lorch has struggled with injuries this term having started just nine matches across all competitions and he is yet to find the back of the net for the Houghton-based giants.



Mngomeni lamented Bucs' scoring woes with the team having failed to score in their last two matches in the PSL including Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Cape Town City.



"A big role? When last did Lorch score a goal?. He has not played any big role in our matches in a very long time," Mngomeni told GOAL.



"There is a goalscoring problem in our team at the present moment. Our strikers are scoring seven goals in the entire season.



"But there are other players at Pirates. They [coaches] should view this as an opportunity for other players to start and try to rise to the occasion."



The last time Lorch scored for the Buccaneers was in January 2021 as he opened the scoring in Bucs' 2-1 win over Chiefs in a league encounter at Orlando Stadium.



Mngomeni feels that Soweto Derby matches have become unpredictable, but the retired central midfielder backed the Buccaneers to secure a 2-1 win over their archrivals.



"Honestly speaking Soweto Derby matches have become very difficult to predict in the last few years," the former Pirates captain added.



"However, I would love to see Pirates winning this one even though we all know we are struggling to score goals at the moment.



"But I will give it to Pirates - a 2-1 win. I hope we score against Chiefs."