PSL

Soweto Derby: Twitter applauds Akpeyi's heroics

BackpagePix
The Super Eagles international was magnificent on the day to deny the Buccaneers an equalizer

Orlando Pirates hosted Kaizer Chiefs in an enthralling Premier Soccer League Soweto Derby encounter at a packed FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers had been on an eigh-match unbeaten run in the league under Josef Zinnbauer and despite going 0-1 down in the first half —courtesy of Lebogang Manyama's strike - they threw everything at Amakhosi in the second half. Unfortunately for them, they ran into an inspired Daniel Akpeyi.

The Super Eagles international made a succession of saves in a man-of-the-match performance to ensure his side walked away with the three points.

    Akpeyi had been under heavy scrutiny heading to the encounter having made a costly error in Chiefs' 2-1 loss to Maritzburg United a few weeks ago and with Itumeleng Khune back in the sticks in Chiefs' Nedbank Cup loss to Highlands Park last week, much of the pre-derby talk was about who should start in goals for the log leaders.

    On the day, though, Akpeyi did not disappoint.

