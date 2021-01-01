Soweto Derby: 'They’ll come out guns blazing' Swallows FC coach Truter wary of Orlando Pirates

The Cape Town-born tactician made it clear that his troops will be prepared for the Buccaneers

Swallows FC head coach Brandon Trutter is wary of a wounded side ahead of the original Soweto Derby clash.

The two teams are set to meet in an eagerly-anticipated Premier Soccer League ( ) encounter at Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Pirates suffered their maiden defeat of the season last weekend when they succumbed to a 1-0 loss to in a league game in Tshwane.

They will be up against a Swallows side which remains undefeated this term and they are coming off a 3-2 win over in Soweto on Tuesday.

Truter lauded Pirates as a very offensive-minded team, but he explained that his side will be prepared for Bucs and they will have to keep it tight at the back.

“Pirates are a very different kettle of fish. I think they’re a very dynamic‚ very offensive-minded team. I think it’s going to be very different to what we’ve faced‚” Truter was quoted as saying on The Sowetan.

“I think the Sunday game will be a very good test of our character and strength in this league. We’ll prepare as best as we can because it’s their home game."

Pirates are inactive in midweek after their Caf Confederation Cup match against Angolan side Sagrada Esperanca was cancelled after the latter withdrew from the competition.

Truter, who was named PSL Coach of the Month for October/November, expects the Buccaneers to come out guns blazing as they are well-rested team

“And so‚ yeah‚ with their previous result as well [Pirates lost 1-0 to Sundowns]‚ I think they’re a bit under pressure to get the result and also I think they’ll be playing their first match this week," he added.

“So, they’ll be the fresher team and they have their backs to the wall – they’ll come out [all] guns blazing. It’s a about us‚ keeping it very tight at the back."

It will be the first meeting between Swallows and Pirates since December 2014 and that league encounter ended in a 1-1 draw at Dobsonville Stadium.

Siyabonga Nomvethe opened the scoring for Beautiful Birds, but his first-half strike was cancelled out by Lehlohonolo Majoro's 77th-minute goal.